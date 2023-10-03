Fundraising efforts continue for Boys & Girls Club teen center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Fundraising efforts are continuing for the Boys and Girls Club of Washington County’s future teen center and music program.

The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will be at 302 Lancaster St. in Marietta.

The inspiration and name for the facility comes from the organization’s former teen coordinator, who passed away in May of 2021.

Club executive director Rebecca Johnson says architectural planning and rendering is complete, but more money will be needed to begin construction.

She said it is important to invest in the arts for future generations.

“This gives kids not only an avenue to express themselves, give our teens somewhere to hang out with homework help and snacks. They can also learn about the music industry, expressing themselves, publishing, writing and all of the different aspects that go into it; something the experts would know a lot more about than I would.”

Johnson says it will cost over one million dollars to make the teen center a reality.

Events and sponsorship opportunities are being utilized to reach their fundraising goal.

