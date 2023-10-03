How prevalent is trafficking in our local neighborhoods?

How prevalent is trafficking in our local neighborhoods?
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just over two years ago the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was created and since that day the task force has enforced over 100 felony arrests for trafficking.

“If you break it down week by week that’s one a week and that’s things such as human trafficking, rape, child pornography, importuning and several drug trafficking cases,” said Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force’s Commander, Spencer McPeek.

When asked what the definition of trafficking through their eyes was the answer covered a more broad spectrum that what many tend to believe.

“It’s anytime a person is being exploited, most of our victims are children. We do a lot of importuning stings and work a lot of importuning cases and it usually starts with a child meeting an adult on the internet,” said McPeek.

As technology continues to develop McPeek says trafficking has increased substantially but also acknowledged it has existed long before the current advancement of technology.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Latest News

The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will be at 302 Lancaster St. in Marietta.
Fundraising efforts continue for Boys & Girls Club teen center
Parkersburg Art Center hosts Chalk the Block event
Parkersburg Art Center to host Chalk the Block
Vienna building commission holds special meeting for local ordinance
Vienna building commission holds special meeting for local ordinance
Safe driving in school zones
Weather conditions can increase driving dangers