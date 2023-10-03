How prevalent is trafficking in our local neighborhoods?

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Just over two years ago the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force was created and since that day the task force has enforced over 100 felony arrests for trafficking.

“If you break it down week by week that’s one a week and that’s things such as human trafficking, rape, child pornography, importuning and several drug trafficking cases,” said Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force’s Commander, Spencer McPeek.

When asked what the definition of trafficking through their eyes was the answer covered a more broad spectrum that what many tend to believe.

“It’s anytime a person is being exploited, most of our victims are children. We do a lot of importuning stings and work a lot of importuning cases and it usually starts with a child meeting an adult on the internet,” said McPeek.

As technology continues to develop McPeek says trafficking has increased substantially but also acknowledged it has existed long before the current advancement of technology.

