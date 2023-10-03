Obituary: Badgett, Thomas F.

Thomas F. Badgett, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He is the son of the late Bradie and Myrtle Badgett.

He is a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg High School and continued to earn an engineering degree from WVUP. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and later retired as a transportation engineer for the WV Department of Highways.

Thomas was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church for over 40 years. He loved farming and raising cattle.

He is survived by his loving wife Brynda Badgett; a son, Ryan Badgett (Shawna) of Walker, WV; a grandson, Brady Badgett of Walker, WV; two step-grandchildren, Kalie Schweitzer (TJ) of Whipple, OH and William LeMaster of Fairmont, WV; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Emlyn Schweitzer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry.

A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Evergreen South Cemetery with Pastor John Longfellow officiating.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Badgett family.

