Obituary: Badgett, Thomas F.

Thomas F. Badgett
Thomas F. Badgett(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomas F. Badgett, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 29, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He is the son of the late Bradie and Myrtle Badgett.

He is a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg High School and continued to earn an engineering degree from WVUP. He was a veteran in the U.S. Army and later retired as a transportation engineer for the WV Department of Highways.

Thomas was a member of the South Parkersburg Baptist Church for over 40 years. He loved farming and raising cattle.

He is survived by his loving wife Brynda Badgett; a son, Ryan Badgett (Shawna) of Walker, WV; a grandson, Brady Badgett of Walker, WV; two step-grandchildren, Kalie Schweitzer (TJ) of Whipple, OH and William LeMaster of Fairmont, WV; and two great-grandchildren, Chloe and Emlyn Schweitzer.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry.

A Graveside service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at Evergreen South Cemetery with Pastor John Longfellow officiating.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Badgett family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests

Latest News

Carl E. Eaton
Obituary: Eaton, Carl E.
Michael Anthony Campbell
Obituary: Campbell, Michael Anthony
Carolyn McNelly
Obituary: McNelly, Carolyn
Obituary: Statkiewicz, Thomas Alden