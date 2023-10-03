Obituary: Ball, Michael “Fred“ Fredrick

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael “Fred” Fredrick Ball, of Parkersburg WV. Born October 23, 1978, in Grantsville WV, who passed away on October 1, 2023, in Parkersburg WV.

Michael was a loving son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend. He was a hardworking man who loved spending his free time with his family and seeing the outdoors. There was nothing more that he enjoyed than watching NASCAR. He was always quick to lend a helping hand to those in need. He had great dreams of one day going gator hunting. Michael was a man of many talents, but he was most known for his kind heart and adventurous personality. He was always willing to lend an ear and offer advice, and he had an infectious smile that could light up any room. He was a protector and loved the ones closest to him with grace. Michael had an amazing best friend he enjoyed spending his time with Kayla McCauley and her loving children.

Michael is survived by his mother, Mary J Ball, his uncle Albert “Bim” Smith (Lueann), his brothers Gerald Daniel Ball (Lisa Ball) and Christopher Todd Smith, his niece Brooklon Stunkard ( Clayton Stunkard) Hannah van de Vreede and Mia Ball, his nephew Alex Ball, and his great nieces Emberlon Stunkard, Ellie Mae Stunkard, Cozlie Stunkard, and great nephew Ryker Stunkard. He was preceded in death by his Maternal grandparents Albert and Cozetta Smith, His Aunt Lillie Smith and great nephew Baine Stunkard.

Michael will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a light in our lives and will be remembered for his kind heart and generous spirit. His memory will live on in our hearts forever. Since we wont see you before Easter we’ll hide our own eggs.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 4:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday from 2:00pm until service time at 4:00pm

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

