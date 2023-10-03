Obituary: Bills, Joretta J.

Joretta J. Bills, 88, of Lowell passed away at 4:35 am, Saturday, September 30, 2023, at The Arbors of Marietta.

She was born May 6, 1935, in Marietta a daughter of the late Hershal and Sylvia Wendelken Sprague.  Joretta had been employed at Iddings Trucking Company.

Joretta is survived by 2 sons, Michael Wheeler and Rodney (Brenda) Wheeler both of Marietta and her daughter, Sherida Atkinson of Guysville, 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and her sister Mary Gill of Marietta.

She was preceded in death by her sister Peggy Cooper, one grandson and one great grandson.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Oct. 3) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home where family will greet friends before the service from 9:00 until 11:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to L-A Fire & Rescue, PO Box 406, Lowell, OH 45750.

