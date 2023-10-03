Obituary: Boyce, Kellis Cleon

Kellis Cleon Boyce, 91, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born March 15, 1932, in Grantsville, WV, a son of the late Wesley and Pauline Powell Boyce.

Cleon was retired from Borg Warner/ GE Plastics after several years of service. He was a member of the Stephenson United Methodist Church, a member of the NWTF – National Wild Turkey Federation and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Cleon is survived by his children, Christine Harshbarger of Parkersburg, WV, Keith Boyce (Janet) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Rick Boyce (Shelly) of Parkersburg, WV and grandchildren, Justin (Jenny) and their children, Evelyn and Alex, Christopher (Adriana) and their children, Lucia, Nico, and Sammy, Joee (Jacob), Stacey (Steve) and their children, Sterling and Stella, Kellye (Nathan) and their children, Brynley and Hayden, Jessica and her child, Logan and her brother Jacob.

In addition to his parents, Cleon was preceded in death by his wife, Oleda Boyce on February 25, 2023; his sister, Ava Owens and a great grandchild, Gabriel.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg with Pastor Gene Full officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10:00 am – 1:30 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyce family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.