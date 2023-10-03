Obituary: Campbell, Michael Anthony

Michael Anthony Campbell, 61, of Vincent, OH, passed away September 19, 2023, at the Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

Michael was born March 1, 1962, in Kingston, Jamaica, a son of the late Leslie and Evelyn Louise Thomas Campbell.

Michael was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a truck driver for XPO Logistics. He was a member and deacon of Veto Presbyterian Church. Michael enjoyed working in the yard and watching westerns. He loved having fun anywhere he went and was a Cleveland Browns and Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years Valerie E. Campbell; sons Rhoan Wallace (Petrel) of Columbus, OH, Damian Wallace of Atlanta, GA; Andrew Wallace of Columbus, OH, Jonathan Campbell of Chicago, IL and Bradley Campbell (Heather McElwain) of Columbus, OH; daughter Sarah Spurgeon (Daniel) of Williamstown, WV; grandchildren Bryson Wallace, Keneada Wallace, Lillian Spurgeon, Ezekiel Spurgeon and Olivia Spurgeon; a brother Trevor Campbell; a sister Sheryl Tucker and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 10 am on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Veto Presbyterian Church, 4574 State Route 339, Vincent, OH, with Pastor John Fennell officiating and military honors by Marietta VFW Post 5108 and American Legion Post 64. Visitation will be Friday 4-7 pm, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

