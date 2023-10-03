Obituary: Casto, Roger Gene

Roger Gene Casto left this world and into the arms of his savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2023. No longer burdened by illness.

Roger was born August 25, 1942, to the late William Otis and Dorothy Casto. He was the youngest of four children and arguably the orneriest. When he was 18 years old he traveled across 5 states to whisk away his sweetheart Sunny Lee and marry her. Together they were married for almost 63 years. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2023. He was a member of the Marietta Church of God. He retired from Airolite at the young age of 58.

Left to cherish his memory is his sister Opal Myers. His daughter Sylvia (Seth) Chichester, son Russ (Jamie) Casto. Grandchildren Brianna (Zachary) Reese, Jena (Cody) Huffer, and Erica (Chris) Oates. Brittany, Tiffany, and Keith Snodderly. Great Grandchildren Liam and Emma Reese, Axel Huffer, Sophie Hackathorn, Scarlett, Maddie, and Lily Oates. Luna Perrine and Jett Spencer. Special nephew Larry Casto and his children, special niece Debbie Buchman and her children and special friend Dulcie Haas.

He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and his brothers Bob and Jim Casto.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date.

