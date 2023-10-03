Obituary: Dye, Nancy

In loving memory of Nancy Dye, our much loved and missed Mom, Grandma, GiGi, Great-Grandma, Gamagama, Dam-ma, Sister, Aunt and Friend, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in a private ceremony with friends and family, all of whom she deeply cherished. She is no longer in our arms but deeply felt in our hearts and souls. He holds her in His arms and that’s enough.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Pathway Community Church, Children’s Ministries, Marietta, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.