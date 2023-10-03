Obituary: Dye, Nancy

Nancy Dye
Nancy Dye(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In loving memory of Nancy Dye, our much loved and missed Mom, Grandma, GiGi, Great-Grandma, Gamagama, Dam-ma, Sister, Aunt and Friend, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in a private ceremony with friends and family, all of whom she deeply cherished.  She is no longer in our arms but deeply felt in our hearts and souls.  He holds her in His arms and that’s enough.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Pathway Community Church, Children’s Ministries, Marietta, Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Latest News

Charles “Ed” Flinn
Obituary: Flinn, Charles “Ed”
Elizabeth J. Rule
Obituary: Rule, Elizabeth J.
Mary Louise Leach
Obituary: Leach, Mary Louise
Theresa J. Hart
Obituary: Hart, Theresa J.
Karen Nadine Bragg McElroy
Obituary: McElroy, Karen Nadine Bragg