Obituary: Eaton, Carl E.

Carl E. Eaton
Carl E. Eaton(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carl E. Eaton, 86, of Parkersburg passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 28, 2023. He was born to the late William and Edith Eaton on December 28, 1936.

He was a Veteran, serving 24 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1980. He worked as a manager at Excel Logistics in Washington, WV. He enjoyed cheering on the WV Mountaineers, spending time with his family, and especially watching his old western’s.

Carl is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Mark) Douglas; grandchildren, Scott Offenberger, Christine Glick(Joe), Shawna Polanco (Jonathan), Kyle Douglas (Caitlin), and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Jaxon, Everly, and Ariella.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Eaton, of 63 years; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be on October 4, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Eaton family. Online condolences can be left at www.LambertTatman.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests

Latest News

Thomas F. Badgett
Obituary: Badgett, Thomas F.
Michael Anthony Campbell
Obituary: Campbell, Michael Anthony
Carolyn McNelly
Obituary: McNelly, Carolyn
Obituary: Statkiewicz, Thomas Alden