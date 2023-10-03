Obituary: Eaton, Carl E.

Carl E. Eaton, 86, of Parkersburg passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital on September 28, 2023. He was born to the late William and Edith Eaton on December 28, 1936.

He was a Veteran, serving 24 years in the United States Air Force, retiring as a Senior Master Sergeant in 1980. He worked as a manager at Excel Logistics in Washington, WV. He enjoyed cheering on the WV Mountaineers, spending time with his family, and especially watching his old western’s.

Carl is survived by his daughter, Vickie (Mark) Douglas; grandchildren, Scott Offenberger, Christine Glick(Joe), Shawna Polanco (Jonathan), Kyle Douglas (Caitlin), and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Jaxon, Everly, and Ariella.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Eaton, of 63 years; and nine brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be on October 4, 2023, from 6-8 PM at the funeral home.

