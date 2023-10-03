Obituary: Edwards, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Edwards departed this life for heaven on September 25, 2023, after a heroic battle with cancer. He was born in Parkersburg in 1953 to Lawrence and Pauline Edwards. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1971, from West Virginia University in 1975, and completed his Master’s degree at WVU in 1979.

Terry enjoyed working with young people as a teacher and a guidance counselor in Wood County Schools. He worked at VanDevender, Hamilton, Washington, Parkersburg South, and for several years at Parkersburg High.

Terry loved his family and enjoyed traveling, camping, hiking, bicycling, and playing card games, board games, and lawn games. He especially loved being Amanda’s Dad and she brought him so much joy and happiness. Terry was an active member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church where he enjoyed the support of a loving church family and felt blessed to participate in the activities and missions of the United Methodist Men and Eureka small group.

Terry will be greatly missed by his wife of 48 years, Marjorie Stilgenbauer Edwards, and by his daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Clinton Kitzmiller. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law Ben and Nancy Edwards and by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Debbie and Tom Smith, Donna and Eugene Seebaugh, Patty and Rod Blanchard, Don and Lisa Stilgenbauer, David and Shari Stilgenbauer, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Terry appreciated the excellent care and kindness he experienced at the WVU Cancer Institute at the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center and Camden Clark Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the comfort care fund at either of these facilities or to the United Methodist Men at Stout Memorial.

The Memorial service will be held at Stout Memorial on October 7 at 11:00 with visitation from 9:00 am - 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

