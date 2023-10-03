Obituary: Flinn, Charles “Ed”

Charles “Ed” Flinn
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
Charles “Ed” Flinn of Parkersburg, WV passed away, on Monday, September 25, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born in Parkersburg on November 9, 1944, to the late Albert L. and Dorothy (Anderson) Flinn.

Ed is survived by Sandy, his wife of 57 years. His daughter, Katie Hines and grandchildren Ellie and Wade Hines who he loved beyond measure. Proud of his daughter and her accomplishments. She was his “Bud Light” buddy. He loved going to the sporting events of Ellie and Wade through the years. Ellie often brought him Frostee ice cream and he shared ice cream Drumsticks with Wade.

During his lifetime he enjoyed NASCAR, golf, Masonic Lodge, Grotto and Shrine Motorized Unit.

You could often find him on the front porch visiting with his many friends and neighbors.

He was an Army veteran and had worked for St. Joseph Hospital for 38 years.

Preceding him in death were his maternal grandparents, who raised him, Clarence and Ida (Darrah) Anderson, his paternal grandparents Albert and Nellie Flinn and two infant brothers.

We would like to thank WVU Medicine Parkersburg and WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital Morgantown for all the excellent care and efforts that were extended during his illness.

If you wish to honor his memory a donation to Shriners Children’s Hospital or to a charity of choice.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

