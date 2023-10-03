Obituary: Hart, Theresa J.

Theresa J. Hart

Our beautiful mother, Theresa Hart, received her wings on October 1, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 94 years old.

Our mother was a devout Catholic who blessed everyone who met her with her kindness and warmth. As a nurse, caregiver, and mother, she provided selfless care to many.

She was an avid reader and loved to share stories of the “good ole days”. Most of all, she enjoyed sharing time with family and friends, making everyone smile with her unique humor.

Theresa Hart was born on April 20, 1929. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald L. Hart (passed 1988), parents Thomas and Mary O’Brien, granddaughter Tracy Thompson (2005), and daughter Melissa G. Poling (2017). She is survived by her children Donald L. Hart, Jr., Jenny S. Fore (Scott), Joyce H. Barber (Alan), and Abbe J. Rollins (Rod). She is also survived by grandchildren Chad Fox, Stephanie Simmons (Mike), Christa Cayton (John), Lisa Whitacre, and Ryan Rollins. She also had 10 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Our thanks go out to Father Steve, Grace Maston of St. Margaret Mary Church, hospice, and all the staff of Camden Clark for all of their passion and care. We would also like to thank Leavitt Funeral Services.

A Mass will be held in her honor at St. Margaret Mary Church 2500 Dudley Avenue at 1:30 PM on Tuesday 10/03/2023. A private burial for the immediate family will follow.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

