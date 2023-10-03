Obituary: Hineman, David L. II

David L. Hineman II, 52 of Belpre, Ohio died on September 27, 2023. He was the son of Kay Hineman of Belpre, Ohio and the late Rod Hineman.

Survivors include his mother, a sister, Kimberly (Tom) Weiner of Belpre and two nephews, Tim and Billy Weiner.

A private graveside service will be held at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Mercerville, Ohio.

Donations in David’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of your choice or the Belpre Performing Arts in care of the Belpre High School, Belpre, Ohio.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

