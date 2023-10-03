Obituary: Hollins, Ardis Miller

Ardis Miller Hollins, age 88, died peacefully on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at Selby Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.

She was born July 5, 1935, to Elizabeth Summers Kirk Miller and Frank Latimer Miller, in San Angelo, Texas, where they were working at a recreation camp for phone company executives at Devil’s River near Del Rio, with her paternal grandparents. She grew up primarily in Orange, Texas while spending blissful summers at her grandparents’ farm near Garrison, Texas. There she helped with farm chores, used an outhouse, and drove a tractor and a car on the farm from a young age with her rascal grandfather cheering her on. She rode her grandmother’s horse and handled her grandfather’s mule and cattle.

She graduated from Lutcher-Stark High School in Orange, went to North Texas State University, and graduated from Lamar University in 1957 with an English degree. She was a member of the Delta Gamma women’s fraternity. She began her career teaching at a Catholic high school. She married Hunter Davis Hollins in Orange in 1959, and they moved with their two children to Marietta, Ohio with his job in 1965, where they made their home for many years. She stayed home to raise the kids until they were middle school age, at which time she picked up her teaching certificate, and began teaching in the Marietta City Schools while earning a Master’s in Learning Disabilities at Ohio University. Across the years, she taught English and Debate at Marietta High School and then taught the LD unit there, and later at Washington Elementary, until her retirement. She and Hunter retired to Westerville, Ohio to enjoy attending the grandkids’ activities.

Loyal wife, mother, daughter and daughter-in-law, she enjoyed all things teaching, art, theater, sewing, quilting, travel, family, friends, and all manner of family pets, including horses occasionally in the backyard. She was a lifelong Presbyterian, although she was re-baptized as a teen in the cow pond at the Arlem Baptist Church near Garrison, Texas, as she liked to tell. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and her happiest legacy.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brother, William R Miller. She is survived by her two kids, Leigh Hollins of Westerville, Oh, and Gene Hollins (Kelli Cawley) of Westerville and Marietta, Oh; grandchildren, Evan and Cecilia Hollins (Sydney, Australia), and Adam Hollins (Marietta, Oh); nieces Amelia Hollins Gagliano (Gary) of Herald, Ca, and Kimberly Miller Madsen of Niceville, Fl, nephews Gregory Hollins (Laurie) of Harlan, Ky, and Christopher Miller (Beth) of Concord, Ga, and many great nieces and great nephews.

In lieu of a public service, the family will inter her at Mt Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, TN, next to Hunter, at their convenience. As per her wishes, the family will scatter some of her ashes in Bermuda, a place she loved and visited many times, as they celebrate her life.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Ward Buster, Parkside Village in Westerville, and The Pines at Glenwood, in Marietta, as well as Capital City & Amedisys Hospices. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made via Worthington (Oh) Presbyterian Church to Friends of Salem Elementary, 773 High Street, Worthington, Ohio 43085, where she volunteered.

