Obituary: Jackson, Marie Blair

Marie Blair Jackson, 70, of Walker passed away on September 30, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on February 5, 1953, to, Dr. F.L. and Eveline H. Blair.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by an infant son, Justin Blair Jackson, Father-in-law, and mother-in-law, Ronald and Lois (Tony) Jackson, and brother-in-law, Mike Haynes.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Michael Jackson (Mike), one daughter, Michelle Lewis, and one son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Cristal Jackson. She is also survived by grandsons, Austin Lewis and wife Samantha, Dylan Lewis (Taylor), Zane Lewis, and Jarrett Jackson. Granddaughters, Kylee Lewis (Colton) and Jenna Jackson. Marie is survived by a brother, David Blair, sister, Martha Ballangee (Darrel), sisters-in-law Sandy Haynes, Lois Townsend (Steve), and Tina Copenhaver (Mike). Brother-in-law, Steve Jackson (Donna), many nieces and nephews as well as special friend Jodie Madrid (Jeff).

Marie was a nurse having worked in several capacities including Camden Clark Hospital, Dr. Montgomery, Dr. Russell Miller, Dr. Dauphin, PHS school nurse, and nurse for WVU at Parkersburg.

Services will be on Thursday at 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Sue Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Parkersburg. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

