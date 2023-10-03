Obituary: Johnson, Bruce Allen

Bruce Allen Johnson, 62, of Parkersburg passed away on September 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 21, 1961, in San Diego, CA a son of the late Donald L. and Virginia Marshall Johnson.

He worked for Encompass Health and enjoyed drawing, reading, crafting and making Halloween decorations.

Bruce is survived by his sister, Kimberly Johnson and niece Jessica Johnson.

There are no services scheduled.

