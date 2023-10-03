Obituary: Leach, Mary Louise

Mary Louise Leach, 87, of Vienna, was received into Heaven on September 29, 2023. She was born February 21, 1936, in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Hollie and Freda Weser Spear.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School and Mountain State Business College, taking courses at Marietta College, Washington State College and WVU at Parkersburg. She worked for various Department Stores and Blue Cross Blue Shield of WV later choosing to be a stay-at-home mother, sold Artex, Avon, and Studio Girl products on the party plan to supplement the family’s income. Later to assist her husband in their real estate business, she obtained her real estate license and sold real estate.

After significant health issues, Mary began to paint and sold crafts and paintings at juried invitations shows at Charleston and Huntington Civic Centers, WVU Mountainlair, Dils Department Store and special orders through a craft catalog, local business CEOs and a store on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. She even exhibited at various local art centers and Commercial Bank.

Her greatest accomplishment was raising her three sons, teaching them about life, the outdoors, the importance of a good education and how to treat others. She instilled a strong work ethic, to save money and told them to remember the only place success comes before work is the dictionary. Camping in Holly River State Park became a family tradition and was a source of joy for the entire family. It became a peaceful retreat for them to commune with nature and created precious memories as a family.

She was deeply involved with the MID-OHIO VALLEY AARP Chapter #5181 where she met many great people and had many wonderful experiences. She was elected Secretary and in 2006 she was only one of three West Virginians to receive a pin of recognition for the AARP Andrus Award for outstanding Community Service and was pinned by the AARP WV State Director and Senator Shelly Moore Capito. She also helped the local AARP Chapter with fraud patrol assisting local police, State Police , Governor Wise and Attorney Darrell McGraw with senior issues.

Mary was influential in the Silver Haired Legislature organization, being elected multiple times as a Senator to represent Wood County. During her time with the Silver Haired Legislature, she had the privilege of working with many of the Governors of WV, Senator Joe Manchin and many members of the Legislature in the Capitol Building. On several occasions, she proposed bills to the Legislature to be considered and even had one of her bills voted to be put into law by the WV Legislature.

She was also involved with many local volunteer services including visits to nursing homes, the Wood County Senior Center and Vienna Senior Citizens Center. As a volunteer for the Vienna Senior Citizens Center, she volunteered by teaching painting classes each week. Through this, she had the privilege to help others create beautiful paintings and took her classes on learning trips to many local venues.

She is survived by her three sons, Roger Leach of Vienna, W.Va.; Gregory Leach of Columbus, OH.; Douglas Leach of Charles Town, W.Va.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene E. Leach in 1998; twin brother David L. Spear; sister Caroline Earl; sister-in-law Betty Tuell; brother-in-law Etsel Leach; father-in-law Lawrence Leach; mother-in-law Goldie Leach.

Services will be Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 6, 2023, from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Holly River Foundation, Holly River State Park Foundation Inc, C/O Rose Ann Cowger, 21 Hemlock Lane, Hacker Valley, W.Va. 26222

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.