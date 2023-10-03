Obituary: McElroy, Karen Nadine Bragg

Karen Nadine Bragg McElroy, born March 2, 1950, went home to heaven on September 28, 2023.

She is kept alive through the loving memories of her sons, Brett Allen Bragg (Sharon Cozad) of Walker and Bryan Paul Bragg of Parkersburg; adored grandchildren, Justin and Joel Bragg; siblings, Joyce Tennant, Linda McLaughlin (Mike), Risè Kiser, Faith Gemmer (Jim), David Lockhart (Bonnie), Greg Lockhart, and Jeff Lockhart (Tara); several nieces and nephews; and fur friends, Winston, Bella, and Deborah.

Karen had worked as a cashier for Kroger and a teacher’s aide. But at heart, she was a homemaker and loved being home. She also enjoyed gardening and painting, and she came to love the Lord by studying His Word on her own.

She will be greeted in Heaven by her beloved late husband, Arthur McElroy and her parents, Burley and Evelyn Coe Lockhart.

Her Christian beliefs gave Karen the strength to leave this life and be with the Lord with every assurance that the will of God would be done. Karen is greatly loved and will be greatly missed. It was her wish that there be no public visitation or service.

Karen’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Housecalls Hospice for the care they have shown.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted with her final arrangements. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com for sharing messages of comfort with her loved ones.

