Obituary: McNelly, Carolyn

Our beloved Aunt Carolyn went home to be with the Lord. Carolyn McNelly was born to a Fisherman/ Steelworker father and mother in Baltimore County MD, on the water front of Bowleys Quarters shore home on January 27, 1924. She graduated from Kenwood High school in 1942, and worked as an office worker and typist.

She was preceded in death by her parents Nickolas D. and Lillian Vios, husband Harry R. McNelly, brothers James and Emiel Vios, and sister Irene Morriss.

Carolyn married Harry on September 25th, 1948 and they lived in Baltimore MD, Delaware, and Parkersburg, West Virginia. Carolyn was always intellectually ahead of her time and a forward thinker. She learned quickly the use of the computer to Email and make Cards for all occasions. She was a wonderful seamstress and made quilts for family and friends alike. Carolyn was an artist of many crafts, especially enjoyed ceramics. Carolyn was a Hospice volunteer at CCMH hospital and was named “Hometown Hero of the week.” She never met a stranger, and was the friend that everyone loved to love, because she loved them first.

Though she worked many different jobs, one of her best was just volunteering in the church office where she assisted making the bulletin for Sunday services at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star Parkersburg Chapter No. 14 OES, Gleaner Chapter No. 49 OESShe will be missed by family and friends.A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Sunday October 8, 2023 at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Reverend Raymond Maleke officiating.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Parkersburg WV Meals on Wheels.

