Obituary: Moore, James Olin, Sr.

By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
James Olin Moore, Sr., 76, of Waterford, OH passed away on October 1, 2023, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born on November 4, 1946, in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Frederick and Judith Barnhart Moore.

Jim was a US Army veteran during the Vietnam War and later worked for Parkersburg Paint, James R. Brookover Trucking and most recently with his son at Philip E. Moore Wallcoverings.  He enjoyed tinkering in his garage but most of all spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons, James O. (Cynthia) Moore, Jr. of Waterford, OH, Shawn E. (Linda) Moore of Belpre; two grandsons, James H. “Jay” (Kiersten) Moore, Kyle B. Moore; two great granddaughters, Nevaeh and Alaia; and two brothers, Brian Moore and Pat Peters.

In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Barnhart Moore; four brothers, Jack, Jerry, Fred, John “Butch” and one sister, Francis “Sis”.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the Leavitt Family Center, 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV.

Donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Disabled American Veterans, c/o Parkersburg Veterans Center DAV, 934 Little Stillwell Rd., Davisville, WV 26142

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

