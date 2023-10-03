Obituary: Null, Bernard “Perry”

Bernard “Perry” Null, 92, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 2, 2023.

He was born on August 17, 1931 in Flint, WV, Wirt County, a son of the late Isaac and Goldie Joy Null. Perry retired from Broughton Dairy where he worked for nearly 40 years. He enjoyed wood working and hunting.

Perry and Shirley were lifelong residents of Belpre, Ohio.

He is survived by his daughters, Brenda Stephens, Debbie Kelley and Jenny Colvin. Also survived by grandchildren, Jason Jones, Jennifer Cunningham Jewell, Daniel, Aaron and Jalynne Kelley, Shane and Matthew Colvin and several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Perry was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Null; one sister, Eva Mae Patterson; six brothers, Hollie, Holbert, Russ, Lee, Carl and Burl Null and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Null family.

