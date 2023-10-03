Obituary: Radabaugh, Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen

Jeffrey (Jeff) Allen Radabaugh, 61, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away September 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 30, 1961, in Gassaway, West Virginia, to the late Willard Radabaugh and Annabell Stump-Cottrill.

He worked in the oil fields and as a timber cutter. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, and when he was able he loved fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his two daughters, Carla Wilson (Steve) of Plymouth, Ohio, and Amanda Radabaugh of Virginia, six grandchildren Sydney Stevens, Josh Stevens and Erin Stevens of Plymouth Ohio, and Alicia Facemire, Kendra Facemire and Melissa Patterson of Marietta, Ohio, four great grandchildren, Kinsley Stevens and Hudson Maynard of Plymouth, Ohio, David and Elly Luke of Marietta, Ohio, sisters Norma Nicholas of Orma, West Virginia and Barbara McCumbers (Derek) of Ripley, West Virginia, and a brother Ray Radabaugh (Juanita) of Arnoldsburg, West Virginia, and a niece and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by two infant sisters, Janice Marie and Joann, and a nephew Dustin Radabaugh.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, with Evangelist Steve Boggs officiating. Visitation will be held Monday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cottrell Cemetery, Frozen Run, Orma, WV.

