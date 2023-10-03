Obituary: Rhodes, Richard M. (Dick)

Richard M. (Dick) Rhodes, 75, of Little Hocking passed away Sunday, October 1, 2023, at his residence.

Dick was born February 21, 1948, in Marietta a son of the late Virgil M. and Ruth Boso Rhodes. He worked at Shell Chemical Company/Kraton for 48 years and was a Control Systems Instrumentation Supervisor. Dick grew up in Vincent and was a 1966 graduate of Warren Local High School where he was a member of the student council and played football and basketball. Dick attended The Ohio State University before enlisting in the United States Army in October 1967. In March 1968, he was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea following the capture of the USS Pueblo. He was then assigned to the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff for Personnel, the Pentagon, in April 1969 and was honorably discharged in October 1970. At the Pentagon, he met his wife, Barbara, and they were married in the Fort Myer Chapel at Arlington on December 6, 1969.

Dick coached in the Warren Pee Wee Football Association for 12 years where his teams won or tied for the championship 7 times. He also coached youth baseball and basketball teams for several years. Dick refereed high school basketball in Ohio and West Virginia for 15 years and was a member of the Ohio/West Virginia Officials Association.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara H. Rhodes, and two sons, Richard M. (Rick) Rhodes II (Jacquelynn Dean and children: Ava, Alexis, Jackson, and Aiden) of Massillon and Brian P. Rhodes and his wife, Catherine, of Veto. Also surviving are his granddaughter, Chloe M. Hapney (Maxwell) of Worthington, and grandsons, Brady P. Rhodes, Blake C. Grimes, and Kyle A. Grimes of Veto. Dick is also survived by his sister, Carolyn (Ronald) Ollom, and brother, James (Frankie) Rhodes of Vincent.

Dick was a Protestant by faith. Visitation, 4:00-8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 5th, Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 11:00 a.m. with visitation 1 hour prior to services at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Burial will be at the Barlow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, Ohio, 45750.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.