Obituary: Rule, Elizabeth J.

Elizabeth J. Rule, 83, of Vienna, WV passed away September 30, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Born January 9, 1940, to the late Ernest Bruce and Opal Jean Wallace, and raised in Doddridge County, Elizabeth later moved to Parkersburg to start her family that she loved dearly and always made sure they were taken care of. She enjoyed watching basketball, especially her Mountaineers, and reading, before her eyesight would no longer allow her to. She loved family gatherings and always cooking a feast for everyone to enjoy and made the best sugar cookies in the world.

Elizabeth was a devoted Christian and a member of Lynn Street Church of Christ. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could ever ask for. She was a hard worker, instilling that trait into her children. She could always be heard saying, “nothing is free, you have to work for it.” She went on to retire from Walmart after 20 years of dedicated service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Golden Rule Jr., and a brother Dave Wallace.

Elizabeth leaves behind her children, Richard Rule (Angela) and Melissa Smith (Luke); grandchildren, Taylor Trembly (Brandon), Summer Rule, Ashtyn and Clayton Smith; great-grandchild, Maya Trembly; brothers, Richard Wallace (Sue) of Salem, WV and Sam Wallace (Lynn) of Raleigh, NC; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love during this difficult time.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home in Vienna with Pastor Ted Tackett officiating. Visitation will also be held Thursday, open to the public from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rule family.

