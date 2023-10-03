Obituary: Searles, Karen “Mama K”

Karen “Mama K” Searles, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 27, 2023. Karen was born in Columbus, Ohio to James and Nellie Marcum.

Mama K was a member of The Cross Church in Parkersburg, WV for the last 6 years. She was a member of The Anchor Church of Zanesville, Ohio for several years prior. She was an in-home childcare provider for over 30 years. She loved spending time with her children, including her favorite son-in-law, grandchildren, and her special dog Charlie.

Karen is survived by her daughter Kristy Bailey, and son-in-law Jason Bailey of Parkersburg. Grandchildren Elijah Dalton Bailey, Stephen Bailey, Makenna Bailey, and Kason Bailey. Sister-in-law Joan(Bill) Fife of Chershire, OH. Along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Searles, Father James Marcum, Mother Nellie Marcum, Sister Eileen Pritchett, brothers James Alvin Marcum, Donnie Marcum, and Dallas Marcum.

There will be a memorial service for Karen at The Cross Church 1122 Market Street Parkersburg, WV 26101. On Sunday, October 8, 2023, with visitation starting at 3:00 pm and services at 4:00 pm.

With Pastors David and Aaron Bounds officiating.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

