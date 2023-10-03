Obituary: Shaver, Serita Jean Jeannie

Serita Jean Jeannie Shaver
Serita Jean Jeannie Shaver(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Serita Jean “Jeannie” Shaver, 83, of Parkersburg passed away on October 2, 2023, at the Willows Center Nursing Home.

She was born on September 8, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, the late the late Karl Edward and Betty Jean Bailey Dennis.

Serita retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after forty years of service.  She enjoyed going to yard sales and coloring.

Serita is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Craig “Hank” Shaver, four children Kelly Houseworth (William), Randy Hall (Rae), Karla Fiallos, Steve Shaver, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents,  she was preceded in death by her son Ricky Hall, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.   Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Latest News

Obituary: Null, Bernard “Perry”
Mary Josephine Stoneking
Obituary: Stoneking, Mary Josephine
Michael “Fred” Fredrick Ball
Obituary: Ball, Michael “Fred“ Fredrick
Terry Lee Edwards
Obituary: Edwards, Terry Lee
Richard M. (Dick) Rhodes
Obituary: Rhodes, Richard M. (Dick)