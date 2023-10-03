Obituary: Shaver, Serita Jean Jeannie

Serita Jean “Jeannie” Shaver, 83, of Parkersburg passed away on October 2, 2023, at the Willows Center Nursing Home.

She was born on September 8, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, the late the late Karl Edward and Betty Jean Bailey Dennis.

Serita retired from the Bureau of Public Debt after forty years of service. She enjoyed going to yard sales and coloring.

Serita is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Craig “Hank” Shaver, four children Kelly Houseworth (William), Randy Hall (Rae), Karla Fiallos, Steve Shaver, nine grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Ricky Hall, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Wednesday and for one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.