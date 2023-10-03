Obituary: Starcher, Silas W. (Tom)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Silas W. Starcher (Tom), 83, of Ivydale, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023.  

He was born November 8, 1939, in Pigeon, WV, the son of the late Melton and Flora Marks Starcher. 

He is survived by his wife, Mary Starcher and children, David Starcher, John Starcher, Ira Starcher, Sandra Starcher, Tommy Starcher, and Missi Cook, sister Patricia May, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and 4 great-grandchildren.  

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Lesher. 

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mazestar Cemetery, Ivydale, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Latest News

Charles “Ed” Flinn
Obituary: Flinn, Charles “Ed”
Elizabeth J. Rule
Obituary: Rule, Elizabeth J.
Mary Louise Leach
Obituary: Leach, Mary Louise
Theresa J. Hart
Obituary: Hart, Theresa J.
Karen Nadine Bragg McElroy
Obituary: McElroy, Karen Nadine Bragg