Obituary: Starcher, Silas W. (Tom)

Silas W. Starcher (Tom), 83, of Ivydale, WV, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

He was born November 8, 1939, in Pigeon, WV, the son of the late Melton and Flora Marks Starcher.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Starcher and children, David Starcher, John Starcher, Ira Starcher, Sandra Starcher, Tommy Starcher, and Missi Cook, sister Patricia May, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and 4 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Cindy Lesher.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Mazestar Cemetery, Ivydale, WV. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

