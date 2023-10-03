Obituary: Stoneking, Mary Josephine

Mary Josephine Stoneking, 93, of Parkersburg passed away on October 3, 2023, at her residence. She was born on September 11, 1930, in Ritchie County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Hosea and Almeda Ruddlesden Hill. She was a devoted and wonderful homemaker and was a very active member of the Broadway Church of the Nazarene where she loved working with small children and in the nursery for 45 years. She enjoyed gardening but most of all spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Lloyd (Adelle) Stoneking and Timothy Dean (Lois) Stoneking both of Parkersburg; four grandchildren, Lynnette, Aaron, Sydney, and Casey Stoneking; four great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kirsten, Zoe, and Grayson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Emerson Dean Stoneking; son, Steven Stoneking; daughter-in-law Ana Stoneking; and one brother, Lloyd Edward Hill.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at Broadway Church of the Nazarene with Pastor John Witmer officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Thursday 6-8 p.m. at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and Friday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.