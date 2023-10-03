Obituary: Veach, Ladora Jean

Ladora Jean Veach, 84, of Parkersburg peacefully passed away on September 28, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Husk) Starcher.

She was a loving wife to the late Arnie Veach for 40 years. She was a production packer at Owens Illinois for over 22 years.

Ladora is survived by two sons, Barry Willey (Patricia) and Mike Willey (Karen) all of Parkersburg; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Willey of Davisville; five grandchildren, Erick Willey, Kimberly Starcher, Jeremiah Willey, Alicia Willey, and Dustin Willey; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Elijah Willey.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters, June Ball and Pauline Malone; a brother, Enzil Starcher; a son, Gregory Willey; and a granddaughter, Amber Willey.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Veach family.

