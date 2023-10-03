Obituary: Veach, Ladora Jean

Ladora Jean Veach
Ladora Jean Veach(None)
Ladora Jean Veach, 84, of Parkersburg peacefully passed away on September 28, 2023. She is the daughter of the late Arthur and Ida (Husk) Starcher.

She was a loving wife to the late Arnie Veach for 40 years. She was a production packer at Owens Illinois for over 22 years.

Ladora is survived by two sons, Barry Willey (Patricia) and Mike Willey (Karen) all of Parkersburg; a daughter-in-law, Wanda Willey of Davisville; five grandchildren, Erick Willey, Kimberly Starcher, Jeremiah Willey, Alicia Willey, and Dustin Willey; and two great-grandchildren, Christopher and Elijah Willey.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two sisters, June Ball and Pauline Malone; a brother, Enzil Starcher; a son, Gregory Willey; and a granddaughter, Amber Willey.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Veach family.

