Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today it was announced that Operation Buyer’s Remorse successfully concluded. The operation was aa human trafficking crackdown throughout the state of Ohio.

“Law enforcement across Ohio teamed up in a concerted effort to stem the demand that fuels human trafficking,” Yost said. “The success of this operation is measured not only by the number of arrests but also by the resources offered to survivors of human trafficking and the intelligence gathered that will propel long-term investigations forward.”

Led by AG Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission (OOCIC), Operation Buyer’s Remorse was a collaborative effort that took place from Sept. 25 to Sept. 30 in every corner of the state, including in and around Columbus, Cleveland, Toledo, Akron, Youngstown, Marietta and Portsmouth.

The operation led to 160 arrests and was comprised of coordinated “stings” conducted by OOCIC’s eight human trafficking and major crimes task forces. The task forces’ work was amplified by numerous local law enforcement agencies that also conducted anti-human trafficking operations.

“Recently we had received information about a possible human trafficking issues being conducted at a massage parlor in the city limits of Belpre. When my officers received this info we immediately contacted the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force to provide that info to them,” said Belpre Police Chief, Michael Stump.

But what’s next for people now knowing that these crimes happen in there backyard? Chief Deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Warden, says it starts with you.

Officials say they think this problem has been going on for a very long time and now they have the technology and resources to properly and efficiently address the problem. They believe with the help of other departments throughout the state they can crackdown on the trafficking going on throughout Ohio.

