Parkersburg Art Center to host Chalk the Block

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The sidewalks along Market Street in Parkersburg will soon be filled with art for the annual chalk the block competition.

Chalk the block is sponsored by Artsbridge and hosted by the Parkersburg Art Center.

The event is just one of many sponsored by the Parkersburg Art Center during the month of October.

The fee to enter is five dollars. Artists of all ages are encouraged to participate in the event, which lasts from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Segments of sidewalk will be divided between participants, who may win prizes for their creations.

Managing director Jessie Siefert of the Parkersburg Art Center described the event.

“Every year it has grown. The first year we had about 6 or 8 artists. Last year we had over 25. The first 25 people who register as artists for Chalk the Block get a 48-count box of color pastels they can use. We use the colored pastels instead of colored chalk because the colors are just more vibrant and they stay visually attractive longer,” said Siefert.

In the event of rain, Chalk the Block will be rescheduled for another day. Those who would like to register may do so by visiting the Parkersburg Art Center’s website at https://www.parkersburgartcenter.org/new-products/chalk-the-block

