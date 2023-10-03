September 2023 Golden Shield Award presented to a Trooper from OSHP

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The September 2023 Golden Shield Award was presented to an officer from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) on Monday afternoon.

Trooper David Handschumacher, a patrolman for the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marietta post, won this month’s award.

The Golden Shield Award is given to a first responder who has gone above and beyond for their community.

He is being recognized for rescuing a suspect who purposely drove his vehicle into the Muskingum River while fleeing arrest. Trooper Handschumacher described the rescue.

“In my mind, I was hoping he would come back and make it but obviously, he wasn’t,” said Trooper Handschumacher. “So, we had to do some things necessary to prepare ourselves to go into the water. We had to tie rope around our waist. I jumped in the water and swam out to get him where we last saw him. I got lucky to find him and Sergeant Eric Knowlton pulled me in with the rope that we tied onto my waist.”

Lieutenant Chris Chesar spoke highly of Trooper Handschumacher for his quick action that saved a life.

“You can’t commend him enough. It was a team effort, like Trooper Handschumacher said, and you never know what’s going to happen in your day,” said Lieutenant Chesar. “You’re stopping a car one day and the next day you’re going into the river saving someone that was drowning and pulling them out and saving their life.”

The Golden Shield Award will be presented at the end of each month by WTAP and Morrison Incorporated.

President of Morrison Incorporated, David Haas, explained why they are sponsoring the Golden Shield Award for area first responders.

“Well, we’re proud to be able to support the efforts of our first responders, especially law enforcement,” said Haas. “You know, in this day and age where they’re wanting to defund police and take police powers away, we’re glad to be able to encourage them to do their job. And these guys, every day, run into the face of danger instead of running away from it.”

