Storefront improvement program helps local organizations with signage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Downtown PKB’s downtown storefront improvement campaign is helping local organizations, whether they’re for profit or nonprofit, with signage.

The program will pay for 50% up to $500 for signage, but will pay for all of it if the Downtown PKB logo is included. That’s according to Executive Director Amanda Stevens.

She said the program isn’t just for current businesses that either need new signage or don’t have signage. Stevens gave an example of signage they made for an empty property.

“We put a graphic design on their windows that say ‘This space is available’ and it has a phone number, an email address, and then it also says ‘Imagine the possibilities’ and it shows pictures of a restaurant, a book store…,” Stevens said.

She hopes the program helps organizations continue their success as well as draw new business in.

“The reason we feel that the signage aspect is important is because a lot of times there are properties that are unidentified. Sometimes you don’t know if it’s available to lease, is it available for sale, is it already an established business.” Stevens explained.

If you are interested in using this program, you can contact Downtown PKB via Facebook, their website, or their office at 304-865-0522.

