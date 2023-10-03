You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Three Chemours employees performing routine maintenance procedures may have been exposed to...
UPDATE: Chemours releases statement about employees exposed to by-product chemical

Latest News

Captain Rick Berdine retired Tuesday after 22 years of service in the Vienna Police Department.
Vienna building commission holds special meeting for local ordinance
FILE - Flags stand outside the Colorado Supreme Court, on Jan. 17, 2023, in Denver. Colorado’s...
Colorado high court to hear case against Christian baker who refused to make LGBTQ-themed cake
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrated his 107th birthday.
‘I’m just happy to be here’: WWII veteran celebrates 107 years of life