Academic Achiever of the Week: Raodat Sarker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta High School Senior Raodat Sarker is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, and is the founder and president of the school’s chess club.

Sarker said who motivated him to achieve his 4.0 grade point average.

“Both of my parents went to college, so college is a big deal. If you want to go to college, you have to do well in high school. They pushed high school, and they made sure I was doing well, but a lot of it is natural. I wanted to do well, I enjoyed coming and I just go into the flow, it was kind of natural to me.”

Sarker is also a member of the Marietta High School tennis team.

“Tennis is really fun, he said. “I enjoy tennis because it doesn’t take up too much of my academic time. I can balance schoolwork and sports. I can enjoy going to practice and going to games, but I can also make sure I’m keeping up with school, which is my priority over sports, so that’s why tennis is like the perfect fit for me.”

Sarker said he is submitting applications to several colleges in the state of Ohio.

“I’m applying for pre-med and I’m also applying for computer science and engineering.

“I’m applying to the University of Cincinatti, Ohio State University, Toledo, Case Wetsern and Ohio University. I’ll apply for both of those majors at the colleges and when I get the results back for tuition and what college, I’ll decide from there where I go to.”

Sarker said he enjoys being a student leadership ambassador helping students connect with businesses to obtain work related experience.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.