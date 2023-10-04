Attorneys give closing arguments in Hernandez Diaz murder trial

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - According to witness testimony, a workplace disagreement escalated to a confrontation that ended with the violent death of Abraham Olvera at an apartment complex on Dale Street in Marietta on or about May 21, 2022.

On Oct. 3, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments in the trial of Olvera’s alleged killer, Oscar Hernandez Diaz.

The state’s argument lingers on testimony from Axell Olvera Casamiro and Celso Olvera, the brother and father of Abraham Olvera. Casamiro testified that he and Oscar Hernandez Diaz got into an argument over unequal workplace treatment on the afternoon of May 21. Both men were at the time employed by Green Leaf Landscapes, along with Casamiro’s brother Abraham, their father, and Hernandez Diaz’s brother Isaac.

That argument turned into a fistfight between Oscar Hernandez Diaz and Axell Olvera Casamiro, with both men’s family members getting involved too. Oscar was badly beaten by Casamiro, as evidenced by photos taken by police that night.

The prosecution argued that this beating motivated Oscar Hernandez Diaz and Isaac Hernandez Diaz to arm themselves with a katana and a wooden stake that night and return to the apartment where the Olvera family lived. “At that moment, if not before, Oscar wanted to get revenge by inflicting serious physical harm on an Olvera,” said Prosecuting Attorney Nicole Foil.

According to Casamiro’s testimony, the two Hernandez Diaz brothers yelled death threats and smashed the windows of the apartment with their weapons. Casamiro said Abraham Olvera got too close to a window and was stabbed by Oscar Hernandez Diaz.

The defense agreed with many of these details, except for which Hernandez Diaz brother stabbed Abraham Olvera. Defense Attorney Raymond Smith argued that Oscar Hernandez Diaz was incapacitated due to heavy drinking that night, along with the beating he received from Casamiro. Smith suggested that it was Isaac Hernandez Diaz, not Oscar, who sought revenge against the Olveras. “So, Isaac’s going to get revenge, or avenge his brother, is angry, and grabs the sword and goes over to the Olvera residence,” Smith said.

Smith’s argument cast doubt on whether Abraham Olvera’s father and brother could have positively identified Oscar Hernandez Diaz through the window, suggesting he may have been confused with his brother.

It’s now up to the jury to decide which argument they find more compelling. The jury will reconvene at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 4 to deliberate.

