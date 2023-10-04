Belpre Cancer Center to hold Mammofest on Saturday, October 14

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Memorial Health System’s Belpre Cancer Center will be hosting Mammofest on Saturday, October 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Belpre Medical Campus.

MammoFest aims to provide breast health education, free breast exams, and more to help members throughout the region stay healthy and detect problems as early as possible to prevent breast disease.

Breast health experts, Rajendra Bhati, MD, and Jane Kessler, RN, OCN, CN-BN, Oncology Breast Health Navigator will be at the event to help educate community members on early detection and lifesaving knowledge!

Memorial Health System will be providing 24 free mammograms for those who are 40 years of age and older and are under or uninsured.

Register for general attendance before October 8th at mhsystem.org/MammoFest.

Additional registration is required to schedule a free mammogram. T

his is to provide necessary medical information to a team member of Memorial Health System.

To contact Memorial Health System by phone you can reach them at 844-474-6522.

