Belpre woman holds yard sale for Ronald McDonald House Charity

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beverly Smith who is known locally for collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House Charities is going back to where she started. Smith started her donations to the RMHC through garage sales that she held semi-annually.

At the garage sales their will be items for sale such as clothes, toys, shoes, and other indoor and outdoor items.

While filming many people stopped by the garage sale and someone stopping by the garage sale said, “I come here because I know this will go to a good cause and things are fairly priced.” Another person who visited the garage sale, Becky Burch, said “I bought something this morning and everything here is very reasonable and we would like to have people come and help because everything goes to the Ronald McDonald House which I think is really nice. It is a good cause.”

The garage sale will take place Wednesday-Friday from 9- 4 p.m. and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities. It will be held at 7 Seventh St. in Belpre, Ohio.

