Vehicle crashes over retaining wall

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A single vehicle went over a block retaining wall Wednesday morning in Parkersburg.

Lt. Edelen with Parkersburg Police Department they received a call just before 10:30 a.m. about a crash at the PARS Building on the 1200 block of Garfield Ave.

According to Lt. Edelen the driver of the vehicle went to park, got the pedals confused, and pressed the gas.

This caused them to go through a metal fence and over the retaining wall.

The driver was awake and alert when taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to Lt. Edelen.

Agencies responded included Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

