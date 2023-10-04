Ed Sheeran Records Song In Native St. Marys Fans’ Home

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One woman from St. Marys had a unique experience with one of her favorite artists.

Kari Conaway splits her time between California and her native St. Marys.

Conaway is a big fan of Ed Sheeran, who she had the chance to meet in a place that was a little close to home...her living room to be exact.

As a part of his first independent release... “Autumn Variations”... Sheeran recorded a live version of the album in fans’ living rooms...one of which was hers!

She talked about how this rare chance happened upon her.

“I just never shut up about him and I got noticed for it. So, I got reached out to on Twitter I had a DM and they had basically said, ‘Ed is planning something for his fans in the L.A. area, are you available at this time, and if you’re interested, please let us know.’ So, I was like 100%. So, I emailed back and forth [about] what it would be. They told me it was going to be a merch unboxing, so then they had my address and then instead of merch coming, he came in and recorded one of the songs, hung out, and it was the best day of my life.”

Conaway spoke on the singer-songwriter and how his character is one to be commended.

“...The sweetest guy you could ever see. So down to earth, so genuine, so...like, what you see in an interview is how he actually is. Like, I love him.”

This wasn’t the first time Sheeran and Conaway met. The two met back in May at a pop-up for one of the tracks that Sheeran had released, where he signed her ukulele...which he remembered when they met again.

“[I’m] just blown away. I’ll watch a video and think it’s not real, and then in my head I remember it from my perspective, and I was like, no, that actually happened, like that’s...quite insane, and I don’t know what to say about it other than It’s unreal, and it’s like a fan fiction turn to life. Pretty much how it is.”

Conaway was also flown to New York City, where she was surprised with the music video that was filmed in her living room...broadcast in Times Square.

“...It was the video premiere of my video of him coming to my house and it was on the big screen in Times Square, and I got to see it and he surprised me. I didn’t know exactly if he was going to be there or not, or if I was going to see him, but he ended up coming, and that was the big surprise. And it still baffles me that my face was on Times Square like who could say that? That’s nuts!”

During her time in New York, Conaway had the chance to hang out with him. She also gifted Sheeran a bracelet that says “Girl Dad” in honor of him having two daughters, which she says he’s been spotted wearing in interviews and performances since.

“He wore it to like interviews, he wore to the other houses, He wore it on stage at Sofi Stadium and what? And then he... it’s awesome.”

Conaway left off with one final sentiment about Sheeran.

“I hope everyone gets to meet him because he was the best person ever.”

