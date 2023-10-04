Garage mural with a bigger picture

By Jacob Krantz
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta area artists are hoping a garage mural inspires creativity and beautification in the community.

Muralist Bonie Bolen’s most recent work on a vintage garage in Marietta is drawing attention for the quality of the work.

Roger Kalter, who commissioned the work, hopes the mural will not only lead to more people interested in art but to also serve as an avenue to build the neighborhood.

“We think it’s a way to build neighborhoods and community to connect human beings which is very difficult now with smartphones which are making us pretty dumb and leading to depression in younger people who can’t put them down for half a minute. So, we are trying to connect with other human beings in a good way.”

Kalter says he and others will be distributing art supplies to his community of Phillips subdivision in hopes of bringing more art to the alley.

He says the significance of the sunflowers stems from his work in planting over ten thousand sunflowers in Fleming, Ohio over a decade ago.

