HSOV Reduces Adoption Fees

Marietta, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley has lowered the adoption cost to $25 until October 15th. During the month of October, The Bissell Pet Foundation supports shelters across 42 states by reimbursing them after each pet has been adopted at the reduced rate.

This is a campaign they do each year that helps more than 345 shelters.

“There is an application process. The application is available online, on our website which is HSPOV.org. It does have to be completed on a laptop or computer, sometimes it won’t go through on your phone or people can stop up here at the shelter and fill one out in person.” said Amy Rogers, Interim Director.

All cats and dogs that are spayed or neutered are up for adoption at this price with an approved application. The application has to be turned in and approved before October 15th to get this rate.

