Marietta Main Street seeks to clear up confusion about its relationship to city government

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street wants to correct potential misconceptions about its relationship to the local government of Marietta.

Marietta Main Street Executive Director Jennifer Tinkler said there’s some public confusion about how Marietta Main Street relates to the City of Marietta.

Tinkler said Marietta Main Street receives support and encouragement from the city for its projects, like beautifying downtown Marietta and supporting small businesses with First Fridays.

Tinkler wants to make it clear that Marietta Main Street is not a city organization. They have their own funding and pursue their projects independent of the city.

“They’re not city-ran programs,” Tinkler said. “We don’t receive any funding from the city. We receive some in-kind labor. We don’t receive any taxpayer dollars. All of our funding comes from donations, whether it be sponsoring a lamppost or a flower basket or just a donation, a monetary donation or even an in-kind donation of equipment.”

Tinkler said that while Marietta Main Street needs approval from the city for public art projects or parades they’re involved with, that’s about the extent of the city’s influence over their projects.

