Marietta Main Street seeks to clear up confusion about its relationship to city government

Marietta Main Street wants to correct potential misconceptions about its relationship to the local government of Marietta.
Marietta Main Street seeks to clear up confusion about its relationship to city government
Marietta Main Street seeks to clear up confusion about its relationship to city government(Chase Campbell, WTAP)
By Chase Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street wants to correct potential misconceptions about its relationship to the local government of Marietta.

Marietta Main Street Executive Director Jennifer Tinkler said there’s some public confusion about how Marietta Main Street relates to the City of Marietta.

Tinkler said Marietta Main Street receives support and encouragement from the city for its projects, like beautifying downtown Marietta and supporting small businesses with First Fridays.

Tinkler wants to make it clear that Marietta Main Street is not a city organization. They have their own funding and pursue their projects independent of the city.

“They’re not city-ran programs,” Tinkler said. “We don’t receive any funding from the city. We receive some in-kind labor. We don’t receive any taxpayer dollars. All of our funding comes from donations, whether it be sponsoring a lamppost or a flower basket or just a donation, a monetary donation or even an in-kind donation of equipment.”

Tinkler said that while Marietta Main Street needs approval from the city for public art projects or parades they’re involved with, that’s about the extent of the city’s influence over their projects.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Deputies: Children found locked inside barn without food or water; 2 arrested

Latest News

Attorneys give closing arguments in Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Attorneys give closing arguments in Hernandez Diaz murder trial
Those in situations of domestic violence may be at risk due to the National Emergency Alert...
Emergency Alert Test Oct. 4th: Possible Hazard for DV Survivors
The Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center will be at 302 Lancaster St. in Marietta.
Fundraising efforts continue for Boys & Girls Club teen center
How prevalent is trafficking in our local neighborhoods?
How prevalent is trafficking in our local neighborhoods?