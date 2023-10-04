Miss Teen West Virginia returns home from Miss Teen USA pageant

By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg native, Lakyn Campbell, has returned home from Reno, NV after the 10 day Miss Teen USA pageant.

“I made so many amazing friendships. I can really say I have 50 friends from 50 different states and it really didn’t feel like a competitive field, they took us line dancing, to Lake Tahoe and overall it was a fantastic experience, once in a lifetime,” said Campbell.

Being on the national stage is a big deal for anyone and even Lakyn who is used to the bright lights said she noticed the differences.

“Wow, I think what really hit the switch for me was this was the first year Miss Teen USA was streamed live so there was that pressure of knowing everyone was watching at home and everyone is supporting. But that really pushed me and gave me some motivation,” she said.

Although Campbell didn’t place in the pageant she still felt the support of the City of Parkersburg and beyond.

“Backstage before the competition I was scrolling on Facebook seeing the kind message, people wearing their pink, which is my favorite color, in support and really if there was an award given to the state that was the most supportive West Virginia ad Parkersburg would take it hands down. I felt all the love and can’t express my gratitude enough,” she said.

You can catch Lakyn in action at the Black Walnut Festival on October 14.

