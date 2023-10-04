No verdict in Hernandez Diaz murder trial after a day of deliberation

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The jury for the murder trial of Oscar Hernandez Diaz has yet to reach a verdict.

The jury deliberated on Wednesday from nine in the morning till five in the evening. The jurors are considering whether to convict or acquit Oscar Hernandez Diaz of the murder of Abraham Olvera in May of 2022.

Throughout the trial that started last Monday, the jury has seen evidence that an alcohol-fueled argument over workplace issues escalated to a fist fight, and then escalated further to smashed windows at the Olvera residence and the fatal stabbing of Abraham Olvera.

Hernandez Diaz is accused of using a samurai sword to stab Olvera.

The jurors are expected to reconvene Thursday at 9 a.m. to continue deliberating. WTAP will have more coverage of this story as it continues to unfold.

