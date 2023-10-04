Parkersburg man arrested for multiple drug crimes

Jaymason M. Robinson
Jaymason M. Robinson(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg is behind bars after he was arrested for multiple drug crimes.

Jaymason M. Robinson, 41, was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and Parkersburg Police Department SWAT executed a search warrant on Robinson’s apartment. According to law enforcement, more than one pound of suspected methamphetamine, 43 grams of suspected cocaine, and 29 grams of suspected fentanyl were located during the search.

Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.

He is currently being housed in North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

The Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force (PNTF) is comprised of investigators from the Parkersburg Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Vienna Police Department, Williamstown Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police.

