Student Athlete of the Week: Madyson Long

Student Athlete of the Week: Madyson Long
By Josiah Schueneman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Madyson Long is a junior volleyball for the Warren Lady Warriors. She understands how important it is to perform not just on the court, but also in the classroom.

“I definitely try to get tests done and study. Studying is probably the hardest thing you have between it,” said Long. “I try to do my homework and study all in one day if I know I have practice one day. It’s easier for me to study and get homework done that day than it is if I have a game that night.”

Madyson tries to balance classwork and volleyball evenly and she has really grown as a player since she first stepped on the court. Her coaches have guided her along the way.

“Coach Ann has helped me tremendously. All my coaches have helped me somehow,” Long said. “Some more than others, but they still have developed me to the player I am today and I am very thankful for everybody who has coached me.”

Madyson has been the anchor of a Warren volleyball team that is off to a 14-2 start. Even with all the success Madyson has had to this point, she knows she still has more room to grow and has goals in mind for the rest of the season.

“I know a personal goal for me is I’m trying to reach over 900 kills this season,” says Long. “I know I won’t get to 1,000 this season, but next season I will. So I’m really trying to focus on getting my digs, my kills, and my aces up.”

Madyson already committed to Ohio University last week where she will study psychology.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MOV announces Trick or Treat dates, times
File Graphic
2023 Burn Ban Restrictions in OH. and W.VA.
Operation Buyer's Remorse results in 160 arrested
Operation Buyer’s Remorse results in 160 arrests
Wood County Road to be closed
Lantz and Whitefeather were arrested on felony charges of gross child neglect creating a...
Deputies: Children found locked inside barn without food or water; 2 arrested

Latest News

Student Athlete of the Week: Madyson Long
Student Athlete of the Week: Madyson Long
Football Scores from September 29
2023 Football Frenzy Week 7 Recap
WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 Fourth Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 Fourth Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 First Block
WTAP Football Frenzy September 29 First Block