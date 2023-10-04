Student Athlete of the Week: Madyson Long

VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Madyson Long is a junior volleyball for the Warren Lady Warriors. She understands how important it is to perform not just on the court, but also in the classroom.

“I definitely try to get tests done and study. Studying is probably the hardest thing you have between it,” said Long. “I try to do my homework and study all in one day if I know I have practice one day. It’s easier for me to study and get homework done that day than it is if I have a game that night.”

Madyson tries to balance classwork and volleyball evenly and she has really grown as a player since she first stepped on the court. Her coaches have guided her along the way.

“Coach Ann has helped me tremendously. All my coaches have helped me somehow,” Long said. “Some more than others, but they still have developed me to the player I am today and I am very thankful for everybody who has coached me.”

Madyson has been the anchor of a Warren volleyball team that is off to a 14-2 start. Even with all the success Madyson has had to this point, she knows she still has more room to grow and has goals in mind for the rest of the season.

“I know a personal goal for me is I’m trying to reach over 900 kills this season,” says Long. “I know I won’t get to 1,000 this season, but next season I will. So I’m really trying to focus on getting my digs, my kills, and my aces up.”

Madyson already committed to Ohio University last week where she will study psychology.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.