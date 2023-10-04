Trinity Episcopal Church’s annual book sale

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Trinity Episcopal Church has been holding their annual book sale for over 75 years.

The church’s hall is filled with hundreds if not thousands of books of every genre.

Katharine Brown shares a new feature they have in their book sale.

“Take a chance books. They are mysteries, not mystery stories but what’s in it is a mystery package. You take a chance, spend a dollar, you get the book, take it home, and see what it is. It will be a fun surprise,” shared Brown.

Money raised goes to help people in need.

“That money is money that goes back into the community. We give to many, many non-profit organizations here in Wood County, Parkersburg, and the Mid-Ohio Valley to help people who need help; and this is our way of being able to do it,” said Brown.

Brown has been helping out with the book sale for years and shares why she continues.

“Well, it’s just so satisfying. It’s a great way of bringing members of the church together for a purpose that helps the community, and we all have fun,” said Brown.

The sale will run Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will also be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The church is located at 430 Juliana St.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.