Williamstown Volunteer Fire Company purchase new firetruck

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The truck features a TAK-4 Independent Suspension System which allows each wheel on the same axle to move vertically and react independently of the others.

Williamstown Fire Company captain Mike Voshel said purchasing the fire truck was roughly a year and a half process.

“From the collection of the fire fees and the department saving and pinching pennies where we can to afford the truck. You are looking at almost seven hundred thousand dollars for a truck this. That is for a basic truck that’s not for the tools and all the equipment that comes up on it.”

Firefighter Patrick Smith said the truck is equipped with several safety features which benefit the public and the firefighters themselves.

“The seats have weights in them like your car does and lets us know if you have your seatbelt on or not. The back of the truck has a lower hose bed in it, so we don’t have to step up as high as we do on the older trucks. The front end has the TAK-4 Independent Suspension on it where each tire has its own suspension components. They are a lot more for maneuverability and the truck responds a lot better to it and there is less body roll. The truck is safer in general and keeps us safer in the cab so we can go home at night as well.”

Training will be conducted for the entire department to be prepared for the new driving system.

The truck will be featured in the fire prevention parade on October 7th.

